Three Spanish clubs reported to be keen on signing Juventus star

Moise Kean has failed to Sparkle on his return to Juventus in this campaign.

The Azzurri striker spent the last two seasons away from the club after joining Everton in 2019.

He struggled in his first campaign in England and shone at PSG in 2020/2021.

This prompted Juve to bring him back to the club at the start of this season, but it has not been worth it.

The arrival of Dusan Vlahovic means he would struggle to have time to play often for the club now.

This may have served as an invitation to other clubs who want to sign him.

Tuttomercatoweb claims at least three sides from La Liga are considering a move for him.

The report claims Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Villarreal are all interested in his signature.

The Spanish trio believe he can make considerable contributions to their team if he becomes a member of it.

Juve FC Says

Kean has struggled to get the playing time his talent deserves and he would understand that.

After struggling in the few chances the club gave him, the former PSG loanee knows he faces a tough task to break into the team now.

In the summer, Juve could sign Alvaro Morata permanently and that might be the end of the road for him as a Juventus player.