Three Spezia players that Juventus should look out for

After another disappointing draw against Hellas Verona in midweek, Juventus will try to save what’s left of their Scudetto hopes when they host Spezia on Tuesday night.

In the first meeting between the sides, the final result shows a big 4-1 for the Old Lady.

Nonetheless, things weren’t as easy as the score might suggest, as the Serie A newcomers made things difficult for the Bianconeri in the first half.

Tommaso Pobega canceled Alvaro Morata’s opener, but Cristiano Ronaldo made his comeback from quarantine in the second half to score a brace.

Therefore, Juve shouldn’t take Vincenzo Italiano’s men lightly at all.

So let’s take a look at three Spezia players that Andrea Pirlo should look out for.

Kevin Agudello

Although the young Colombian will probably start on the bench, he could still end up making an impact on the match.

The 22-year-old put on a spectacular performance in Spezia’s shocking victory against Milan, and he would love to prove himself once again against another Top club.

Emmanuel Gyasi

The left winger didn’t attract too much attention to himself since the beginning of the season, but his brace against Parma could be a game changer.

The Ghanaian could therefore poses a real threat for the Old Lady, especially in the ongoing injury crisis which left the team’s flanks exposed at times.

M’Bala Nzola

Now here’s a real headache for Pirlo’s defense. The Frenchman had just returned from an ankle injury which kept him out for over a month.

Prior to his stoppage, the striker had scored 9 goals from 13 appearances – an impressive figure considering the status of his team.

Keep an eye on the big man.