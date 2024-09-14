Juventus’ squad depth this season could present Thiago Motta with a selection headache this weekend.

The Bianconeri offloaded several players over the summer, including Mattia De Sciglio, leaving them with a smaller squad. However, they still appear to have solid depth in defence, particularly at right-back, where a serious battle for the starting spot is brewing ahead of this today’s game.

The men in black and white are expected to choose between Danilo, Nicolo Savona, and Pierre Kalulu. All three are quality players, with Savona and Kalulu being recent additions to the team this season.

Danilo, however, seems to have dropped down the pecking order, sparking speculation that this could be his final season at the Allianz Stadium. Despite this, he remains a valuable player, having started for the Brazil national team during the last international break.

According to Tuttojuve, Danilo is now competing for a starting role alongside Kalulu and Savona for the match against Empoli.

Juve FC Says

It is good to have this type of competition on our team; every player will be eager to ensure they do well in training to get game time.

Danilo’s days at the club are now numbered because Savona and Kalulu look like perfect replacements.