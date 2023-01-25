Three stars tipped to leave if Juventus miss out on UCL while Pogba intends to stay

At the moment, it’s incredibly difficult to envision Juve’s squad for next season amidst all the chaos and uncertainty engulfing the club.

A recent court ruling has deducted 15 points from the Old Lady’s tally with immediate effect, dropping the team down to mid-table, in what can only be described as a deadly blow for our Top four hopes (unless we succeed in the appeal).

So with Champions League football out of the equation, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) expects three top stars to lead the exodus.

The source believes Angel Di Maria, Adrien Rabiot and Dusan Vlahovic would be very likely to leave Turin if the club fails to qualify for Europe’s elite club competition.

The Frenchman and the Argentine are running on expiring contracts, so they will be free to go at the end of the season. As for the Serbian, he remains one of the most coveted young strikers on the continent, but his departure would command a large transfer fee.

On the other hand, the same source understands that Paul Pogba is eager to stay put regardless of the outcome and lend a hand to Juventus.

The Frenchman made his return to Turin last summer, but his campaign has been wrecked by a meniscus injury, so he’s yet to make a single appearance for Max Allegri’s team.

The 29-year-old has a long-term contract (until 2026), and he wouldn’t want to leave the Old Lady without leaving a positive mark in his second stint, as the report explains.