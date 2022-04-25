Three Super League teams including Juventus plan a summer tour of the United States

Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid continue to push to ensure the European Super League succeeds.

They are the remaining sides who haven’t abandoned the idea despite losing all the Premier League teams that had originally signed up to it.

While it seems difficult to think the idea will ever make it, these clubs believe they will win the war with UEFA one day and have continued to work to ensure that happens.

As they wait to see when their idea will eventually be accepted by the wider public, the trio plan on touring the United States in preseason this summer, according to Tutto Sport.

The report claims Florentino Perez and Andrea Agnelli hope this tour will further expose their brands and give more visibility and support to their Super League efforts.

Barcelona’s manager, Xavi Hernandez, is however reluctant because he would prefer for his players to have their preseason training camp back in Spain.

Juve FC Says

The Super League idea suffered an enormous setback when football fans and some governments backed UEFA instead of the revolting clubs.

The proponents of the idea missed a good chance to make it appealing when they made it a closed shop in the first place, and they might never recover from that decision.