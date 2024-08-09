Juventus must move on from Jean-Clair Todibo after he accepted West Ham’s offer to join them this summer.

The defender had been waiting for Juventus for several weeks, but negotiations with Nice proved difficult. As a result, Todibo has decided to accept West Ham’s offer and will play in the Premier League this season.

The Old Lady now needs to find an alternative, and several names have emerged as potential new defensive options for Juve.

Calciomercato reports that Juventus might seriously consider signing Jakub Kiwior from Arsenal. The Polish defender could be available after the Gunners added Riccardo Calafiori to their squad this transfer window.

Another defender on Juventus’s radar is Mario Hermoso, who has left Atlético Madrid and is now a free agent. The Bianconeri could begin negotiations for him or turn their attention to Clément Lenglet of Barcelona, who is available for transfer if the Catalans receive a suitable offer.

Juve FC Says

We need to act fast in bolstering our squad now that Todibo is no longer an option and we have a better chance of signing Hermoso and Lenglet than Kiwior.

Arsenal is not a selling club and will keep Kiwior unless we offer them a huge fee.