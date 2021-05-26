Three teams looking to tempt Buffon to stay in Europe

Even if Gigi Buffon plans to retire at the end of this season, it would be tough for him to achieve that as teams continue to show interest in his signature.

The legendary goalkeeper is leaving Juventus perhaps for the last time as a player this summer.

He has announced his departure and that has caught the attention of several teams around the world who believe that he can still offer them something.

Buffon is arguably the best goalkeeper of his generation and he is still going strong at 43.

A Bola via Calciomercato says Benfica wants to make him their goalkeeper and they are promising him Champions League football.

The Portuguese side is keen to have his presence in their dressing room as they attempt to become the top team in their country.

They aren’t the only team looking to sign him with the report claiming that Olympiakos Piraeus and Sevilla are also considering a move for him.

Buffon has delivered his best for Juventus and even helped them to win the Coppa Italia this season.

He would forever be a Juventus legend no matter what happens and the fans can only wish him well at his new team.

Meanwhile, he could be replaced in the squad by Gigio Donnarumma after Milan signed a replacement for the current Italy first choice.