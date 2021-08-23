Three top European teams willing to compete with Juventus for Premier League star

Juventus wants to sign Tottenham outcast, Tanguy Ndombele in this transfer window.

The Frenchman has not been in the Tottenham squad for their matches this season and looks set to be sold.

Their new manager, Nuno Espirito Santo has quickly identified him as one player who isn’t pulling his weight and will not be picked to play unless that changes.

The Premier League club saw him struggle under Jose Mourinho at the start of last season before the Portuguese manager left the club.

They are now looking to cash in on him, as his inconsistency doesn’t make him the right fit for them.

Juventus could cash in on Weston McKennie in this transfer window after the American’s first season at the club where he impressed.

Calciomercato says if McKennie leaves, Juve will bring Ndombele to Turin, but they are not the only club looking to sign him.

The former Lyon man has interest from other top European clubs with the report naming Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich as clubs who want to sign him.

Interestingly, the report also claims that the midfielder would prefer a move to any of those clubs than moving to Italy at this stage of his career.