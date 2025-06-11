Juventus remains firmly active in the transfer market as the Bianconeri continue their efforts to ensure their squad is in optimal shape for the forthcoming season. While the club already boasts some of the finest talent, they recognise the necessity of both retaining key players and addressing areas of the team that require reinforcement.

One of the most pressing concerns for Juventus is the need to improve their attacking options. The Bianconeri are therefore keen to bring in high-quality strikers to strengthen their frontline. Although there is a desire to keep Randal Kolo Muani, uncertainty remains over the future of Dusan Vlahovic. The striker has been placed on the market until he signs a new contract, prompting Juventus to look at alternative options to ensure they have sufficient firepower going forward.

Juventus’s Striker Targets and Transfer Strategy

Several names have emerged on Juventus’s radar as potential signings this transfer window. The club has been monitoring Viktor Gyokeres, Jonathan David and Mateo Retegui closely. While Juventus would likely be content to secure just one of these players, all three remain firmly on their radar as they strive to land their preferred candidate.

Juventus have reportedly established contact with Gyokeres’s entourage. Despite the striker attracting attention from various clubs, Juventus remain confident in their chances of securing his signature.

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Anticipation and Hope for the New Season

The addition of any of these talented strikers would represent a significant boost for Juventus’s attacking prowess. The club believes that bringing in a quality forward will improve their ability to challenge at the highest level, both domestically and in Europe. Juventus are optimistic that they will successfully conclude a deal during this transfer window and that the new signing will contribute positively to the team’s objectives.

The Bianconeri are hopeful that whoever they manage to sign will perform well and help the club achieve its ambitions in the upcoming term. Their proactive approach signals their determination to strengthen the squad and compete fiercely once the new season begins.