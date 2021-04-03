Three Torino players that Juventus must look out for – (Opinion)

Two weeks after the shocking home defeat at the hands of Benevento, Juventus will be hosted by Torino on Saturday evening.

In this season’s first edition of the Derby della Mole, the Bianconeri spent most of the match trailing on the scoreboard after Nikolas Nkoulou’s early opener.

Nonetheless, a couple of late Juan Cuadrado assists for Weston McKennie and Leonardo Bonucci marked a thrilling late comeback.

Since then, Torino’s bench witnessed a change in personal, as Davide Nicola took over after Marco Giampaolo’s sacking, and the new tactician added a noticeable fighting spirit to the Granata.

So let’s take a look at three Torino players that Andrea Pirlo and his men need to look out for on Match-day 29.

Cristian Ansaldi

Although Nicola will be missing his most exciting wingback in Wilfried Singo, the coach can rely on the experience of Cristian Ansaldi.

The well-travelled Argentine is 34 now, but he still poses a threat with his crosses from the left, as well as his ability to shoot from the outside.

Rolando Mandragora

We’ve heard this story before – a young player will try to prove his worth against the club that gave up on him too soon, and sold him to its rivals.

The former Udinese midfielder was never offered the chance to feature for Juventus despite being owned by the club for several years.

The 23-year-old is slowly but surely adapting to the team after joining last January, and is becoming the one to pull the strings in the middle.

Andrea Belotti

Probably the most obvious of choices, but as long as the Italian international is a part of the Torino squad, then he will be their most dangerous player.

The former Palermo striker might not be enjoying his best season, but the Granata will be relying on his goals in the last stretch of the season in order to secure their stay in Serie A.