Three transfers Juventus should target in January

Juventus is one of the top European clubs that should have a busy January transfer window because of their poor start to this campaign.

The Bianconeri have a solid squad, but their struggles to break inside the top four means changes need to happen in the winter.

It is not the best window to sign players, but valuable signings can still be made and Juventus should target these three.

Dusan Vlahovic

Juve’s priority should be to get a goal-scorer who can help them win games with comprehensive scorelines.

Vlahovic is the obvious first choice the Bianconeri should target because of his age and Serie A experience.

The 21-year-old is the player no defence in the Italian top-flight wants to face at the moment.

If the Bianconeri pulls off this transfer, we would have a good chance to be in the title race by the new year.

Denis Zakaria

Another obvious problem spot at Juve is its midfield, with the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey repeatedly proving not good enough for the team.

Zakaria is already a Juve target and they would want to sign him for free in the summer, but it might be smarter to pay a fee to sign him next month.

His presence will make that position stronger and give Max Allegri a quality option.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang remains one of the finest strikers in Europe and Juve can take advantage of his current problems at Arsenal to sign him on a temporary loan next month.

The Gabon star has proven in France, Germany and England that he can score goals.

A new environment could get him to score many goals again, as was the case when he moved to Arsenal.