Three U23 youngsters added to Juventus matchday list for Malmo encounter – (Image)

Amidst the current injury crisis, Juventus are finding themselves short of options in all different playing departments.

The Bianconeri will face Malmo on the sixth and final matchday of the Champions League group stage, and Max Allegri will opt for a rotated starting lineup after sealing qualification to the round of 16.

But with several players unavailable for the home fixture, the tactician ended up calling three players form the U23 squad.

With Mattia Perin returning from Covid-19 quarantine period, the three first squad goalkeepers are once again all available.

In defense, Mattia De Sciglio makes his return to the 21-man squad, but with Danilo injured and Luca Pellegrini out of the Champions League list, Allegri once again calls up young right-back Koni De Winter.

In the middle of the park, Aaron Ramsey and Weston Mckennie are still missing, while Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski are also missing on the wings, paving the way for 18-year-old Fabio Miretti to join the first team.

In attack, Kaio Jorge didn’t make the initial CL list, so he’s replaced by 19-year-old Marco Da Graca.

The match should go on despite the heavy snow, but it remains to be seen if the pitch will be in a good condition for the occasion.