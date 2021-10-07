Three veteran goalkeepers shortlisted by Juventus

Last summer, Mattia Perin returned from his loan spell at Genoa to once again act as a backup for Wojciech Szczesny at Juventus.

The Polish goalkeeper had a difficult start to the campaign, nonetheless, he maintained his starting berth in Max Allegri’s lineup.

For his part, Perin was only handed a single start thus far this season, playing against Sampdoria in a Serie A home fixture.

The Italian is hoping for more playing time in order to secure himself a spot with the national team, and if his situation doesn’t improve, then he’ll surely leave the club after seeing out his contract which expires by the end of the campaign.

According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato, Juventus have shortlisted three candidates for the backup goalkeeper role.

First on the list is Salvatore Sirigu, who left Torino last summer to replace Perin at Genoa. The 34-year-old remains Roberto Mancini’s second option in the national team behind Gianluigi Donnarumma. He has a contract until 2022 with an option for a further year.

Secondly, Andrea Consigli is one of the most experienced names between the posts in Serie A. The Italian’s contract with Sassuolo expires by the end of the season.

Finally, we have David Ospina who currently serves a backup for Alex Meret at Napoli despite being a solid option. The Colombian’s deal also ends this summer.