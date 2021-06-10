Three veteran goalkeepers shortlisted to replace Buffon at Juventus

After the apparent collapse of Gianluigi Donnarumma’s transfer to Juventus, Wojciech Szczesny is expected to resume his act as the Old Lady’s number one.

However, the departure of the legendary Gianluigi Buffon left some large gloves to be filled, as the Bianconeri like to have two reliable options between the posts.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, the management has shortlisted three possible candidates to replace the iconic 43-year-old.

The first name on the list is Salvatore Sirigu, who is already located in Turin, serving as the Granata’s shot-stopper.

The former Palermo and Paris Saint Germain would apparently like to join over from his cross-town rivals, but he’s not the only option for the Bianconeri.

The second man linked with a move to the Old Lady is Napoli’s David Ospina. The Colombian has proved to be a solid no-nonsense goalkeeper in the past, but this season, he lost his starting spot to the younger Alex Meret.

The former Arsenal man will be 33 in August, and has only one year left in contract with the Partenopei, which means that his transfer fee would be affordable – unless the Southerners decide to make matters complicated for Juventus.

Finally, the last name on the list is Sergio Romero, who recently left Manchester United after seeing out his contract with the Premier League giants.

The Argentine had a previous experience in Serie A with Sampdoria, and his name has been on Juve’s shortlist even before the change in management.

So which of the three would be the best option for the club?