Three youngsters could be promoted from the Next Gen to senior team

Juventus is expected to continue its trend of promoting young players from their Next Gen team following the successful campaigns of Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli.

Traditionally, Juventus has relied on experienced players, especially during Max Allegri’s tenure as their manager. However, there seems to be a shift in this approach.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus is likely to promote at least one more player from the youth ranks to the senior team for the upcoming season. Three players, namely Dean Huijsen, Kenan Yildiz, and Riccardo Turicchia, are said to be in line for this promotion.

All three youngsters have been making a strong impression in the Juventus Next Gen team, and they are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to play for the senior team as soon as possible. This indicates that Juventus is committed to nurturing and developing young talents within its ranks.

Juve FC Says

We have top talents in our Next Gen side and trust Allegri to continue giving chances to players from that B team in the next campaign.

This will encourage other youngsters at the club to work hard to ensure they can also play for the senior team.

Even if they do not become a regular for the senior team, playing for it will help them develop into players we can sell to make some money and buy more established stars.