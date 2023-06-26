This summer, Juventus don’t have the means to splash lavish amounts of cash on the transfer market. Therefore, the club will be increasingly relying on youngsters.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, three young players should rejoin the Bianconeri squad following impressive loan stints in Serie A.

We begin with Koni De Winter who established himself as one of the best young centre-backs in Italian football.

The 21-year-old spent his campaign on loan at Empoli, but he could return to compete with Federico Gatti for a starting berth on the right side of the three-man defense.

The second name on the list is Andrea Cambiaso. The fullback made leaps and bounds during his loan stint at Bologna.

He cemented a starting role in Thiago Motta’s starting formation. The 23-year-old’s versatility allows him to play on either flank.

Finally, Nicolo Rovella should lock himself a spot in Max Allegri’s squad following a fabulous campaign at Monza. The Italy U21 star should replace Leandro Paredes at Juventus.

On another note, Albanese names three youngsters that the club will evaluate in the summer. They are Filippo Ranocchia, Tommaso Barbieri and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia. They will likely spend the next campaign away from Continassa.

Finally, Juventus will be looking to offload the midfield trio of Denis Zakaria, Arthur Melo and Weston McKennie who had torrid experiences in the Premier League. Getting rid of their wages will be an essential mission for the club