Three youngsters could leave Juventus this summer

Juventus is considering the possibility of loaning out some of its young players during this transfer window as the club aims to rebuild its squad and enhance its competitiveness.

While the Black and Whites boast some of the finest young talents in Serie A, they recognise the importance of experienced players in leading them to success, and the club intends to invest in seasoned professionals.

However, Juventus currently has a number of promising youngsters in its ranks and finding a suitable solution to aid their continued development is imperative.

According to a report from Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri are prepared to transfer Matias Soulé, Fabio Miretti, and Enzo Barrenechea.

These three individuals are highly talented youngsters, and Juventus expects them to continue flourishing within the club. Nonetheless, a temporary move elsewhere could potentially accelerate their progress.

Juve FC Says

These youngsters can become world-class players in the future, so we need to quickly sort out their playing time and sending them out on loan is a good idea.

Any club intending to sign either player on loan must guarantee that they will get the chance to play often.

It makes no sense to send them out and they will struggle to get on the pitch at a low-level club.