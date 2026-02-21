Juventus suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Como this afternoon, extending their winless streak to five matches. The Bianconeri have now lost three consecutive games, a run of form that few supporters would have anticipated given the progress made under Luciano Spalletti.

There have been encouraging periods during Spalletti’s tenure, and many expected this fixture to provide an opportunity for the team to respond positively. Instead, Juventus failed to recover from their 5-2 loss to Galatasaray in the Champions League, delivering another underwhelming performance at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Como Continue Impressive Campaign

Como have earned widespread praise for their performances this season, with Cesc Fabregas guiding the team through an impressive run of results. The former midfielder had already masterminded a victory over Juventus in the reverse fixture, and supporters of the Old Lady were hopeful that their side would avoid suffering another setback in this encounter.

However, those hopes proved unfounded. Juventus were beaten 2-0, confirming that Como have completed a league double over them. The visitors once again demonstrated organisation, composure, and tactical discipline, frustrating Juventus and capitalising on their opportunities.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Thuram Reacts To Defeat

After the match, Khephren Thuram addressed the disappointing result, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I can’t explain it, but we have to do better as a team. Today we didn’t play well against Como, a team that plays very good football and won today.”

Thuram’s comments reflect the frustration within the squad following another lacklustre display. Juventus now face increasing pressure to halt their downward trajectory and rediscover the consistency that previously characterised their performances. With the season progressing rapidly, immediate improvement will be essential if they are to restore confidence among supporters and reassert themselves in both domestic and European competitions.