Khephren Thuram is set to take advantage of Juventus’ current midfield reshuffle by earning a starting position in the crucial Serie A match against Lazio. The French midfielder was initially a regular in Thiago Motta’s lineup, starting in the manager’s first game in charge. However, an injury sidelined him for several matches, and upon his return, he found himself behind the likes of Teun Koopmeiners and Weston McKennie, both of whom had established themselves as key figures in the Bianconeri midfield.

With both Koopmeiners and McKennie now sidelined due to injuries, Thuram has a golden opportunity to step back into the starting lineup and make a significant impact. The upcoming game against Lazio is not just a chance for Thuram to fill the void; it also presents him with an opportunity to stake a claim for a more permanent role in the team. According to a report from Il Bianconero, his performance in this match could be crucial in determining whether he can retain a starting position even after the injured players return to full fitness.

Thiago Motta, known for his unbiased approach to team selection, is willing to give chances to any player who demonstrates the necessary quality and commitment. This should serve as extra motivation for Thuram, who knows that a standout display against Lazio could significantly enhance his standing within the squad. The Frenchman’s physical presence, combined with his ability to drive forward from midfield, could be exactly what Juventus need to overcome a well-organized Lazio side.

With the competition for places intensifying, Thuram’s performance in this match could prove pivotal. He will need to show he can deliver not only defensive stability but also contribute to the team’s attacking play, potentially offering qualities that surpass those of McKennie and Koopmeiners. The pressure is on, but it is also an opportunity for Thuram to prove himself as a key component of Motta’s plans moving forward.