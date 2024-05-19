Juventus’ interest in Khephren Thuram has been well-documented, as they have tracked the Nice midfielder for several months.

As of last summer, it seemed they were ready to act on their interest, and reports in January also linked them with a move for the midfielder.

However, Thuram has remained at Nice, where he is a key player and has continued to develop his skills.

Juve remains interested in signing him, and the appointment of a new coach will help them make the decision. A report on Il Bianconero reveals he is not the only Nice player the Bianconeri likes.

Nice has several talented young players who have helped them impress in Ligue 1.

The report claims that the other player from the French club that Juventus could sign is the defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

The centre-back has made a name for himself since moving to the French club, and Juve believes he can help their defence.

Juve FC Says

Todibo has been a key player for Nice and has even earned some game time for the French national team.

However, our new manager must be installed before we can know if signing him is the right thing to do or not.