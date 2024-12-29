Khephren Thuram has expressed his frustration following Juventus’ 2-2 draw against Fiorentina, despite delivering an exceptional performance that saw him score twice for the Bianconeri. The French midfielder was in inspired form throughout the match, showcasing his skill and composure in front of goal, but the result left him deeply disappointed.

Juventus faced a determined Fiorentina side, who came into the game with extra motivation and proved why they are one of Serie A’s most competitive teams this season. Despite taking the lead twice, Juventus was unable to hold on, as Fiorentina displayed remarkable resilience and fought back to earn a late equaliser. This has become a troubling pattern for Juve, as they continue to drop points due to lapses in concentration during crucial moments.

Thuram, who joined Juventus earlier this season, was hoping his brace would secure all three points for the Turin giants. However, the late setback cast a shadow over what was arguably his best performance since arriving at the club. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb after the match, Thuram shared his mixed emotions, emphasising that the team’s result mattered far more than his individual achievement.

“I’m more angry about the draw,” he admitted. “They are the first two goals for this shirt, but I would have preferred not to score and win this match.”

Thuram’s comments reflect the frustration that many Juventus players and fans are feeling this season. While his personal contribution was a highlight, the inability to close out games remains a glaring issue for Thiago Motta’s side. Dropping points in such a manner not only hampers their league ambitions but also underscores the need for greater focus and discipline, particularly in the latter stages of matches.

Despite the disappointing result, Thuram’s performance is a positive sign for Juventus. His ability to deliver in high-pressure situations bodes well for the club, and his passion for prioritising team success over individual accolades is a testament to his character.