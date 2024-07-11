Khephren Thuram is delighted to have completed his move from Nice to Juventus and reveals that the Bianconeri have wanted him since he was 17.

The midfielder follows in the footsteps of his father and brother by playing in Serie A. His father, Lilian Thuram, was a defender for Juventus.

The three Thurams do not play in the same position, and Khephren now has a chance to build his reputation in black and white.

Juve faced competition from several top clubs, but they convinced Thuram to join them as one of their newest signings to strengthen the team under Thiago Motta.

Cristiano Giuntoli made the deal happen, but Thuram revealed that Juve had been following him long before Giuntoli became their sporting director.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“My father told me that Juventus is a great club, the biggest in Italy, for him the most beautiful in the world. He told me that here, when you play, it’s to win. Always.

“The first time Juve contacted me I was playing for Monaco, I was 17. I didn’t come here, I went to Nice. They came back this year and I was very happy. For me it’s the biggest club in Italy. When Juve contacts you, you definitely say yes.”

Juve FC Says

Thuram is an exciting player to add to our squad, and the youngster would be desperate to improve in our group.

Under Motta, he can build a good reputation for himself if he is open to learning.