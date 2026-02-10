Khephren Thuram has been enjoying a positive spell as a Juventus player and has emerged as one of the individuals to benefit most from working under Luciano Spalletti. The French midfielder joined the Bianconeri last season, becoming the second member of his family to represent the club after his father. His brother Marcus also plays in Serie A with Inter Milan, adding further intrigue whenever the two sides meet in the Derby d’Italia.

Thuram has continued to develop steadily, and his progress has been particularly noticeable since he began working under Spalletti. The manager has been credited with improving the overall performance of the squad by demanding more from each player, and Thuram appears to be thriving in that environment. Juventus are pleased with how he has evolved and see his development as a strong reason to consider him a long term part of their project.

Progress under Spalletti

Since Spalletti’s arrival, Thuram has shown greater maturity and consistency in his performances. The manager’s approach has encouraged players to maximise their strengths while maintaining high intensity and awareness throughout matches. This philosophy has helped Juventus improve as a collective unit and has allowed Thuram to grow in confidence and influence on the pitch.

The club believe that as the team continues to improve, Thuram’s role will become even more important. His willingness to learn and adapt has made him one of the standout performers during this period, reinforcing Juventus’ belief that he can continue to progress at the highest level.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

Clear guidance from the manager

Thuram has now revealed the advice that has helped him elevate his game, explaining the impact Spalletti has had on his understanding of his own abilities. He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero: “He demands many things from me: to always be on the move and to always try to anticipate the play. The most important thing for me is that he asks me to play to my strengths, to be aware that I’m a strong player and that I have to behave and play like one. I think he’s one of the first coaches who’s made me truly understand that. It’s great to work with him.”

Those words underline why Thuram continues to flourish, with clear instruction and trust from his manager helping him become a more complete and confident player for Juventus.