Thuram still believes in Juve’s Scudetto chances

Following their miserable start to the Serie A campaign, Juventus will be hoping to turn a new page when they host Milan on Sunday night in the biggest showdown of the Calcio weekend.

Max Allegri’s men finally won their first match of the new campaign earlier this week when comfortably swept aside Malmo in their first Champion League fixture of the season, and will be hoping that their successful Scandinavian raid serves as a morale booster.

Former Bianconeri defender Lilian Thuram believes that the Old Lady can still turn the tide in their favor, and lift the Scudetto title at the end of the season.

The 1998 World Cup hero played for Juventus between 2001 and 2006, before sealing a move to Barcelona amidst the Calciopoli scandal.

“Football is politics, economics and capitalism. But I love watching beautiful football and great players, even if I do not cheer for anyone in particular,” said Thuram in an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.

“When it come to Juventus players, I say that Chiesa is very strong, but so is Kean. I also like Inter’s Barella and Roma’s Zaniolo.

“Juve started badly. When this happens, it is always said that it is necessary to build again. But the tournament is long and it’s not certain that Juve will not win it “.

The former France international also praised two of his compatriots who currently play at Milan.

“Giroud is great. He has always done well. He’s an example for youngsters. I like Theo Hernandez too, I know him well because he was with my son in the national team. Juventus versus Milan will be a good match.”