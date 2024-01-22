Lille defender Tiago Djalo landed in Turin on Sunday night ahead of his imminent transfer to Juventus, spending the night at the J-Hotel.

This morning, the Portuguese arrived at the J-Medical Center to undergo his medical tests before signing his contract later on Monday.

The 23-year-old will be the first addition to Max Allegri’s squad in January.

The Bianconeri managed to pip Inter in the race for the defender’s services, striking an agreement with Lille reportedly worth 3.5 million euros.