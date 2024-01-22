Tiago Djalo will be announced as a new Juventus player in the next few hours after passing his medical tests at J-Medical Center.

The Portuguese landed in Turin last night and has been at the club’s medical facility since the early morning.

While medical tests are a routine procedure ahead of any transfer, this one has been particularly delicate due to the player’s condition.

The 23-year-old sustained a devastating ACL injury that has kept him out of action since March, thus derailing his promising career.

But according to Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero, the results suggest that the defender has clinically recovered.

Therefore, Djalo could be ready to make his return to the pitch sooner rather than later, even though Max Allegri and his technical staff are unlikely to rush his comeback following such a long layoff.

The former Portugal U21 starlet will now complete a transfer from Lille who should receive a fee of circa 3.5 million euros. The fact that the player’s contract was set to expire at the end of the season explains the relatively low figure.

According to IlBianconero, Tiago will sign a four-and-a-half-year contract that will tie him to Juventus till the summer of 2028.

The source expects the centre-back to earn 2.5 million euros per year as net wages.

Since Serie A clubs can no longer take advantage of the recently-scrapped Growth Decree when signing a player from abroad, the source estimates the defender’s gross salary to reach 4.63 million euros per year.