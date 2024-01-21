Juventus are ready to welcome in Tiago Djalo who’s expected to complete his transfer to the club in the next 24 hours.

The Old Lady won the race for the 23-year-old’s services, although he was heavily linked with a move to arch-rivals Inter.

But while the Nerazzurri were awaiting the summer to sign the Portuguese on a free transfer, Juventus acted swiftly and found an agreement with Lille who will have to receive 3.5 million euros as a transfer fee.

According to La Stampa via JuventusNews24, Djalo will be in Turin on Sunday evening, as he arrives to finalize the move and sign his contract with the Bianconeri.

The defender will undergo his medical on Monday before putting pen to paper.

The Bianconeri will be able to fund the operation after selling young Italian midfielder Filippo Ranocchia to Palermo earlier this week.

Djalo will become the club’s first reinforcement in January, but it remains to be seen when he’ll be fit enough to take the pitch.

The Lille centre-back sustained a devastating injury in March, halting his progress. He hasn’t featured in a competitive match ever since.

The Portuguese is a youth product of Sporting Lisbon. He then joined the Ligue 1 side in the summer of 2019 following a brief spell with Milan’s Primavera squad.

Djalo is blessed with incredible pace and agility for a defender, as well as impressive technical and physical attributes.