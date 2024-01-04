Dean Huijsen has been linked with a move to AS Roma as Juventus prepares to send him out on loan to Frosinone.

Frosinone has been a good home for Juventus’ loanees in the campaign, and the Bianconeri wants Huijsen to join the likes of Kaio Jorge and Matias Soule at the club.

But Roma has followed the Dutchman for some time and wants to sign him this month.

Reports claim they are trying to hijack his transfer to Frosinone, and Juve is not keen to let him join a rival.

The Bianconeri will likely push him to Frosinone on loan unless Roma offers a huge fee and he insists on moving to Rome.

Roma director Tiago Pinto will certainly work on the deal if the clubs can discuss and know about the rumours, but when asked about their interest in the Juve man, he said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I always said that I wanted to bring in a centre-back, but also that we only have room for young players and that there are important financial parameters.

“My work at Roma has always been like this and I never complained, I always brought home interesting solutions. Just look at last January with Sergio Oliveira, Diego Llorente and others.

“In Portugal, we say it is impossible to do things both hastily and well. I work to do what is best for Roma in the conditions that we have.”

Juve FC Says

We do not expect Pinto to publicly say Roma want Huijsen, especially because they know they might not win the race for his signature.