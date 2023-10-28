Former Juventus player Claudio Marchisio has reacted to the Bianconeri’s victory against Verona tonight, thanks to a late goal by Andrea Cambiaso that earned them the win.

Juve entered the game under pressure to win after defeating AC Milan in their previous fixture.

The Black and Whites were expected to have an easy time against a Verona side that hasn’t been spectacular this season.

However, the visitors came to Turin keen to make an impact and show they are no pushovers.

Juve struggled to score the first goal, and it didn’t come, with at least two strikes ruled out by VAR.

It appeared that Verona might achieve the unexpected and secure a point at the Allianz Stadium. Nevertheless, Juve was determined to win and was not willing to settle for anything other than a victory in the match.

This meant they had to keep working hard and searching for the elusive goal until the end of the game.

Finally, Cambiaso scored in the seventh minute of added time, and the Bianconeri will go to bed atop the Serie A league standings for the first time in several months.

After the game, Marchisio posted an image of Cambiaso celebrating and captioned it: “Till the end.”

Juve FC Says

It was one of the hardest we have been made to work to win a game, but it was worth the trouble in the end.