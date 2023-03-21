“Time flies so quickly” – Roberto Mancini warns Juventus striker

This international break will feature another thrilling battle between Italy and England, a fixture that has become one of the classic encounters in Europe. This time, the two nations will clash heads in Naples on the opening matchday of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

But despite the absence of some of his regular frontmen, Roberto Mancini still overlooked Moise Kean in his selections.

The Juventus striker had his highs and lows this season, and has been serving a two-match suspension for a deliberate leg kick on Roma defender Gianluca Mancini a couple of weeks ago.

Even though the former Everton man is only 23, the Azzurri boss warns him that time flies so swiftly in football. Therefore, he needs to make the best out of every opportunity.

Mancini also offered the same advice to longtime Juventus target Nicolò Zaniolo who currently plies his trade at Galatasaray.

“Sadly, there aren’t many Italians who are scoring goals these days,” said the Italy national team manager in his press conference via ilBianconero.

“Zaniolo hasn’t been called up because he’s only recently returned to action and is not yet the in top condition, he hasn’t played full matches yet.

“If he does well at Galatasaray, he will be called up and we hope Kean can improve too. But it’s also true that time flies so quickly, so we hope that they can understand that they have great qualities and that we need them in the national team.”