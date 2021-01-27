Time set for McKennie to complete permanent Juventus transfer

If there is one player that has earned a permanent move to Juventus with his performances this season, it has to be Weston McKennie.

The midfielder joined the Bianconeri on loan from Schalke 04 in the summer as the first American to play for the Turin side.

Juventus paid an initial loan fee of €4.5 to sign him with the option of making the transfer permanent for €18.5m.

Sky Sports Italia via Football Italia claims that the purchase clause becomes the obligation to buy if Juve finishes this campaign inside the top four.

With four goals from 21 matches this season, the midfielder has met expectations, and the Bianconeri will gladly pay his permanent transfer fee at the end of this season.

The total worth of the transfer might reach as high as €30m, according to the report, if he meets certain clauses.

Andrea Pirlo has found McKennie very useful in his first season as a senior manager, and he enjoys starting the American despite the wealth of talent that he has at his disposal.

With Juve now playing catch up in the Serie A race, McKennie should play even more important roles to help their season.