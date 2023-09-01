Leonardo Bonucci has sent a message to Juventus fans after completing his transfer to Union Berlin.

The defender had been at war with the club’s management after they made him redundant and asked him to leave.

He tried to change their minds but failed and secured a deadline day switch to Germany, where he would hope to reach at least 20 years as a footballer.

The defender has his supporters among Juve fans and not all were happy with the way the club treated him in the last month.

After securing a move to Germany, he posted on his social media account, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Today, Bianconeri fans, the greatest chapter of my life closes.

“I dreamed of a fair ending, the possibility of closing it with you, this unfortunately won’t happen but time will be our friend once again , I’m sure of it. In tomorrow, which is already here now, I will always be the same Leonardo, the same Bonucci.”

Juve FC Says

Not all of us agreed with the way the club treated Bonucci, but no individual is bigger than the team.

The decision has been made so that we can move forward as one of the top sides in the continent again and it is a win-win for everyone.