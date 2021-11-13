Times up for Rabiot? Allegri reportedly runs out of patience

Following two and a half seasons filled with underwhelming performances, Adrien Rabiot could be running out of time at Juventus.

At least this is how Italian journalist Nicola Balice puts it in his column at Calciomercato. The Frenchman has mostly served in a hybrid role on the left wing is Max Allegri’s 4-4-2 formation this season. But his displays have hardly convinced.

The former PSG man received praise in the past by his recurring managers in Turin for his enormous potential. But fulfilling it has proven to be a whole different matter.

The source says that Allegri and the club are no longer willing to wait for a player who, at the age of 26, is no longer a young prospect.

Moreover, the midfielder has failed to justify his hefty salary (around 7 million euros as net wages per year).

Therefore, Juventus would be willing to listen to offers come January, with Newcastle United said to be interested in his services.

Following the arrival of new rich owners from KSA, the Premier League side has been linked with a host of names on the market.

However, Balice feels that a move to Rabiot could be possible, as his experience at PSG, Juventus and the French national team would prove to be useful for the Magpies.

Moreover, the Bianconeri’s asking price could be between 10 and 15 millions, which would be affordable for Newcastle.

The source adds that the player’s mother and agent, Veronique, is currently evaluating the English project.