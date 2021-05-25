Time’s up – Juventus ready to sell unconvincing winger

In the summer of 2017, Juventus decided to upgrade their wing department by landing two exciting stars in the form of Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi.

Unfortunately for the Bianconeri fans, neither man was truly able to deliver the goods on regular basis – despite some occasional flashes of brilliance.

The Brazilian is already practically out of the club, as the management has officially announced that he’ll spend his last contractual year on loan at Gremio.

However, the Italian international could soon be following, as the Old Lady will be looking to take him out of his misery.

Bernardeschi arrived from Fiorentina as one of the best rising talents in Italian football. But despite being given chances by three managers – Max Allegri, Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo, Fede never found his feet in Turin.

The 27-year-old made 27 Serie A appearances this season, and provided two assists, but was unable to hit the back of the net.

According to la Repubblica via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri will place the player on the market, and sell him for the highest bidder.

With his contract expiring next summer, Juventus will probably be willing to sell him for a relatively low offer to avoid losing him for free twelve months later.

Bernardeschi is currently taking part in the Italian national team’s camp at Coverciano, but it remains to be seen whether or not Roberto Mancini will pick him up for his final squad for the Euro 2020.