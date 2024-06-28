Timothy Weah has apologized for getting sent off in the USA’s match against Panama, which they lost 2-1.

The Americans had a good chance of winning and started the game well, but Weah was sent off after just 18 minutes.

Despite the Juve star’s red card, his national team took the lead through Folarin Balogun four minutes later.

However, Panama equalised just two minutes after that and eventually scored the winner late in the game.

Weah’s sending-off disadvantaged the USA, and the winger has now apologized, admitting his mistake cost his team.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Today I put my team in difficulty and my country. A moment of frustration has led to an irreversible consequence, and for that, I am deeply sorry to my teammates, coaches, family and our fans.”

Juve FC Says

Weah remains one of the key players for the USA, and not having him on the pitch was a big issue for them.

Playing with ten men was probably a bigger issue, and it allowed Panama to find a way to win the fixture.

There are more games to play in the Copa America, and the USA will recover from the loss.