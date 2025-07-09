Timothy Weah is edging closer to a transfer to Olympique Marseille, as Juventus have made it clear that he is no longer part of their future plans. The American winger has struggled to secure consistent playing time, particularly since the arrival of Igor Tudor, and his situation in Turin has prompted the club to seek a suitable exit strategy.

Marseille Offer Weah Champions League Platform

Juventus had previously tried to sell both Weah and Samuel Mbangula to Nottingham Forest during the last transfer window. While Mbangula was reportedly open to the move, Weah withdrew from the deal, which led to its collapse. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the American felt Nottingham Forest did not align with his ambitions and preferred a team he considers to match his level.

Olympique Marseille are seen as a more appealing destination, particularly with the Ligue 1 side preparing to compete in the Champions League this season. The French club have approached Juventus to add Weah to their squad, and discussions between the two clubs are progressing.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Final Approval Rests with the Player

Although negotiations have moved forward, both clubs now require a definitive signal from Weah that he is willing to make the move. Juventus do not want a repeat of the failed Nottingham Forest deal, which was disrupted by the player’s late refusal. His approval is essential before any agreement can be finalised.

The move to Marseille would offer Weah a chance to play for a club with strong European ambitions, and it could also provide him with a more suitable platform to showcase his abilities. If completed, the transfer would mark a fresh start for the winger and potentially revive his career after a difficult spell in Turin.