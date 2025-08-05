Timothy Weah is finally on the verge of completing a move to Olympique Marseille, bringing an end to a prolonged transfer saga that has extended over several weeks. The American winger has been available on the market since the conclusion of the season, with Juventus actively seeking a new destination for him.

Juventus and OM Reach Agreement After Delays

Weah had been linked with several clubs, and Juventus initially attempted to finalise a transfer with Nottingham Forest as early as June. However, the player was not in favour of the proposed move and chose to resist the option of joining the Premier League side. Instead, he made it clear some time ago that he was open to a switch to Olympique Marseille, and personal terms between the player and the French club were agreed without issue.

Despite the player’s willingness, negotiations between Juventus and OM stalled due to a failure to reach a consensus on the transfer conditions. The impasse continued over the past few weeks, leading to uncertainty regarding the winger’s immediate future. Now, however, it appears a resolution has been reached.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Final Steps Before Completion

According to Il Bianconero, there has finally been a breakthrough in talks, and the player has been granted permission to leave the Juventus training camp in order to complete his transfer to Olympique Marseille. This development suggests the move is now in its final stages, with only formalities such as medical examinations remaining before official confirmation.

Juventus have long regarded Weah as surplus to requirements, and the player himself has been seeking an exit. This transfer will therefore provide a mutually beneficial outcome for both parties. Olympique Marseille, preparing for an expanded schedule following their return to European competition, are looking to bolster its squad depth and see Weah as a valuable addition.

The situation now appears to be resolved in a manner that satisfies all involved. As Juventus continue to reshape its squad, and OM gears up for the season ahead, Weah’s move represents a practical solution for everyone.