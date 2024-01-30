Juventus is preparing to welcome back Adrien Rabiot and Federico Chiesa for their crucial match against Inter Milan, providing a boost for the team. Chiesa and Rabiot had missed some games due to injury, making their return valuable for the upcoming fixture against Inter.

While Juventus is pleased with the return of these key players, there is a setback as reported by Calciomercato. Timothy Weah did not attend the latest training session due to illness. The report indicates that Weah is unwell and will be sidelined for some time. It remains uncertain whether he will fully recover before the match against Inter this weekend.

Despite having several players who can fill in for Weah, the American would likely aspire to be involved in the crucial fixture against Inter, and his availability will depend on the timeline of his recovery from illness.

Juve FC Says

Weah has just returned from an injury and would not want to miss a tough fixture like the match against Inter.

However, he has to fully recover before joining the group so that his illness does not spread through the rest of the group and affects even more players.