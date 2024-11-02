Juventus winger Timothy Weah spoke to the press following the club’s 2-0 victory in Udine, and confirmed his father, the legendary George Weah, had always been a Bianconeri supporter.

The incumbent Liberian president represented Paris Saint-Germain and Milan back in his heyday. Nevertheless, he has recently come out as a Juventus fan, and his son has now verified this statement.

“My dad has always been a Juventus fan,” said the 24-year-old smiling in his post-match interview with DAZN via IlBianconero. “I’m just happy to make him and my family proud.

The USMNT has been playing in various roles in recent weeks. He started the previous encounters against Inter and Parma as a left winger, and found the back of the net on both occasions. This weekend he returned to his original role on the right side, albeit he switched to the left following Francisco Conceicao’s introduction.

Moreover, Weah insists he has the instincts of a centre-forward as well, suggesting it’s a role he could also interpret.

“We work on meeting crosses in training, so this is my natural instinct. I’ve often played as a striker. I have to make sure I have enough space when the crosses arrive. When I see Conceicao driving on the wing, I immediately prepare myself for his cross.”

The American urges the team to stay on the right path while discussing the family-like atmosphere at the club.

“This team is really strong. It’s a young squad. Playing for this club is a great opportunity for me.

“We have to continue on this path. If we all push in the same direction, we’ll be very strong. There’s self-esteem in the group, we have no limits. We’re a family, a big happy group, we just need to stay focused and continue to get good results.”