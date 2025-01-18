Timothy Weah made a significant impact after coming on as a second-half substitute in Juventus’ 2-0 victory over AC Milan this evening. The American forward scored one of the goals, helping to secure a crucial win for the Bianconeri and delighting fans with his performance.

Weah replaced Kenan Yildiz at the break, a substitution that surprised some supporters. However, the American seized the opportunity, demonstrating his quality and proving to be a reliable option for manager Thiago Motta. Known for his ability to deliver in important moments, Weah underlined why he is one of the players Motta can trust to make a difference.

Like his teammates, Weah was well aware of the importance of this fixture. Juventus needed to win, especially after losing the previous encounter against AC Milan. Motta’s decision to introduce him at halftime paid off and the manager gave the American specific instructions before sending him onto the pitch.

After the game, Weah shared the guidance he received from his manager. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he said:

“Yes, the coach asked me to make the difference even when I come off the bench. I did it and I’m happy.”

This victory was a critical moment for Juventus, and it required players to rise to the occasion. Weah’s performance showcased his ability to handle pressure and contribute effectively when called upon. His goal highlighted his skill and determination, solidifying his reputation as a player who can deliver in high-stakes matches.

The American’s impact not only secured three vital points for Juventus but also reinforced the depth and quality of their squad. As the season progresses, performances like these will be essential if Juventus are to achieve their objectives. Weah’s ability to step up when it matters most demonstrates his value to the team and his potential to be a key player in the months to come.