While Juventus were hoping to recover Timothy Weah for the big clash against Inter, the American will miss the encounter due to a relapse.

The 23-year-old was the only summer signing for the Bianconeri, at least for the senior squad.

The versatile American has been featuring as a wingback on the right flank in Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 formation. He has thus far made 10 appearances for the Old Lady, contributing with a single assist.

The former Lille man had sustained a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the last two matches against Fiorentina and Cagliari.

But while many sources were expecting the American to make a timely return in the Derby d’Italia, an emerging report reveals that he’ll miss Sunday’s big showdown.

According to Sky Sport via ilBianconero, Weah has suffered a relapse that will keep him out of the weekend clash between Juventus and Inter.

The source expects the player to remain out of action for the next 20 days. Therefore, his availability for the big tilt against Napoli on December 8th is also in doubt.

With Weah out, his compatriot Weston McKennie could once again cover at right wingback. But with Manuel Locatelli also a doubt for the encounter, this leaves Max Allegri short of options in the middle of the park.

Thus, fielding McKennie in midfield remains a possibility, which could hand the reins to Andrea Cambiaso on the right flank as was the case against Cagliari.