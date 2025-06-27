Juventus attempted to offload Timothy Weah and Samuel Mbangula to Nottingham Forest this week, but the American international has turned down the move.

Weah has struggled for consistent game time under Igor Tudor and appears to be low in the pecking order at right wing-back. Originally a striker, he was converted into a wide player and has faced stiff competition since joining the Bianconeri.

Weah Turns Down Premier League Switch

Juventus were hoping to offload both players in a joint deal with the Premier League side, but Weah’s refusal to make the switch has complicated matters. The player believes Nottingham Forest does not represent the right step for his career, either competitively or in terms of profile. His stance now puts the deal in doubt, particularly regarding whether Forest will pursue Mbangula alone.

Despite being aware of his uncertain future in Turin, Weah appears determined to remain at the club unless a more suitable opportunity presents itself. His decision is not only a personal choice but also a statement of his desire to retain control over his career.

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Agent Hits Out at Pressure Tactics

Weah’s agent, Badou Sambague, has spoken out strongly in defence of his client’s decision, criticising those behind the scenes who attempted to force the move. He said via Calciomercato:

“Weah is a fantastic player and a fantastic teammate. Seeing people behave like this for money and selfishness has disappointed me a lot, it’s a shame. No one can push one of the players I represent to move from one side or another like a puppet. I’m happy that Timo has excellent preparation and a personality that allows him to stay focused on the game.”

While Weah may have preserved his personal agency, it doesn’t change the reality of his limited minutes at Juventus. Tudor will continue to prioritise players he considers more natural fits for the wingback position. Still, Weah’s stance makes it clear he won’t accept a transfer just for the sake of leaving, especially to a club he doesn’t see as a step up.