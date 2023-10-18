Timothy Weah could potentially become a crucial player for Juventus in the upcoming weeks, particularly after the Bianconeri suffered injuries to Alex Sandro and Danilo.

Although they signed the American to play as a wing-back in a 3-5-2 system, Juventus may now shift to a four-man defence due to the absences of Sandro and Danilo. This poses a challenge for Max Allegri since the club lacks ample full-back options for both wings.

However, according to a report on Calciomercato, Weah is prepared to step in either on the left or the right. He played in both roles during his time at Lille, making him a valuable option for Juventus during this challenging period.

Juve FC Says

Weah arrived at the club with a significant reputation but has faced challenges in securing a regular spot in the team.

Nevertheless, this injury crisis presents a new opportunity for him to feature more frequently, and we have high expectations for George Weah’s son to perform well for us.

Other players in the squad who haven’t had extensive playing time also need to be prepared to demonstrate their value in the coming weeks.

Juventus is facing an injury crisis and this is the perfect opportunity for fringe players to stake a claim for a regular first-team spot.