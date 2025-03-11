Ademola Lookman is one of the standout players in Italian football, and the Nigerian forward could be on the move from Atalanta at the end of this season.

Lookman currently has two years left on his contract with La Dea, but it seems that the club is planning to sell him once the season concludes. Juventus, who have been tracking the player for a considerable amount of time, are reportedly interested in adding him to their squad when the transfer window reopens.

Atalanta is keen to make the most of Lookman’s potential departure, aiming to capitalise on his impressive form and maximise his value before he leaves the club. With the player’s future in question, Atalanta is hoping to push for the Scudetto in the remaining months of the season. Although Lookman has two more years remaining on his deal, Atalanta is determined not to let him go cheaply. Juventus will have to meet a substantial asking price if they wish to secure his services.

(Getty Images)

Following Lookman’s standout performance in Atalanta’s impressive win over Juventus at the weekend, the club has increased its asking price for the player. According to reports from Tuttomercatoweb, Atalanta has raised its valuation of Lookman to €60 million, up from an initial €50 million. This price increase reflects the player’s growing reputation and his value to the club.

As is typical with highly sought-after players, Lookman’s price tag reflects his abilities. Juventus, who are reportedly keen on bringing in quality players, will need to splash the cash if they want to secure a player of Lookman’s calibre. He has demonstrated time and again that he can be the difference-maker in a match, with his pace and skill making him a dangerous player in the final third. Juventus, currently in need of a player who can change the course of a game, would benefit from his talents.

If Juventus are serious about acquiring Lookman, it will need to meet Atalanta’s demands and be ready to invest significantly in a player capable of making an immediate impact on its squad.