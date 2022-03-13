“To be honest,” Szczesny discusses his penalty save against Sampdoria

Wojciech Szczesny admits he was lucky to save Antonio Candreva’s penalty yesterday.

Juventus earned a 3-1 win against La Samp, but the game’s outcome could have been different if Candreva had scored his penalty.

Szczesny has kept out some spot-kicks since he became the Bianconeri number one, but some saves have been more important than others.

As the club chases a place inside the top four, beating Sampdoria was very important to their bid for a Champions League spot.

But Szczesny knows Candreva’s strike could easily have gone in.

After the match, he said via Football Italia: “To be honest, I was lucky. I expected a central penalty, the ball moved a little bit from the spot, I picked a side and hoped.

“It’s nice, because we study penalties and it is always satisfying when we manage to save one.”

Juve FC Says

Luck plays an important role in football because it is in moments like the penalty save that a club’s season is defined.

If Sampdoria had scored the penalty, they probably would have rallied and earned a point from the game.

Szczesny is nice to admit he was lucky, but the Pole has saved us in several games this season and we hope he keeps shutting out opposing strikers until the end of this season.