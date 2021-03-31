“To date, there are no hints” Agent gives update on stalwart staying at Juventus

The agent of Italy international Giorgio Chiellini has confirmed that his client hasn’t received a contract extension offer from Juventus.

Davide Lippi, who represents the Juventus defender, also revealed that it’s ‘hard to predict’ if the defender would play for another club.

It is now increasingly likely that the veteran defender, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will retire at the end of Euro 2020.

The defender is one of the oldest members of the current Juventus team and he is a player who the club is probably prepared to lose at any time.

He has remained a key part of Andrea Pirlo’s team and his influence in the dressing room is an important one.

Juventus is gradually trimming down the age of their squad and they have been signing younger players.

With that in mind, they might not offer him a new deal and Lippi appears to suggest that he will retire from the game after this campaign.

“We have been joking about these rumours,” Lippi told Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia.

“To date, there are no hints on the fact that he can retire. We are calm,” he added.

“We’ll speak with the President, but there is no news to date.”

Could the Italy international play with another club if he leaves Juventus?

“It is difficult to predict that he may play with another shirt. I think it’s difficult, but if he feels he can still play, why shouldn’t he do it?

“Chiellini embodies the history of Juventus. There will be time to discuss with Giorgio and the President. No other club has contacted us yet.

“He can make the difference for 50 games in a season, but I would think twice before renouncing to a player like Giorgio, both on the pitch and in the locker room.”