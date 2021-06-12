“Today he’s a complete player” – Deschamps credits Juventus for Rabiot’s evolution

Following their World Cup triumph is 2018, France enters Euro 2020 as one of the favorites to win the competition – if not the ultimate favorites.

Les Bleus will try to replicate their success from 2000, which came on the heels of their first World Cup trophy in 1998.

The national team is led by Didier Deschamps, who is a former player and manager at Juventus.

The coach has a host of incredible players at his disposal, including the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kanté, the phenomenal Kylian Mbappé and the returning Karim Benzema.

Moreover, one Bianconeri star managed to push his way towards the starting lineup, and that is Adrien Rabiot.

Deschamps knows what it’s like to play for the Old Lady, and he believes that his experience in Turin has helped him growing into a complete player.

The former Juventus coach spoke to Sportweek via Calciomercato, and also praised Roberto Mancini’s Italy.

“Mancini has the ambition to go far even though he may not yet have that international experience at the individual level. For many Azzurri players it will be their first major competition. But the same thing happened for many of my players like Mbappè and Pavard in 2018, so watch out for Italy.

“I like Chiesa, who had a good season with Juve, the same goes for Inter’s Barella. Then there’s Immobile and Verratti who are always precious elements. Mancini has built an interesting side. The average age has dropped but some experienced players remain in the squad,” said Deschamps.

“Rabiot has always had technical qualities, but at Juventus he improved a lot in the defensive phase. Living the Juventus mentality on a daily basis, with the need to win all the matches, was very important for his growth. Today he is a complete player.”