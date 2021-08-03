Today is an important day for the future of Demiral and Cristian Romero

Reports claim that Cristian Romero is close to completing his transfer from Atalanta to Tottenham which would open the door for Merih Demiral to join La Dea.

Both players have faced uncertain futures in recent weeks with Tottenham negotiating hard to sign Romero after his fine summer with the Argentinian national team.

The Juve loanee had been in top form for Atalanta last season and took it to the Copa America.

He is now set to earn a big-money move to the Premier League with Tottenham, according to reports.

Sky Sports Italia and several outlets in Argentina via Football Italia claim that Spurs have made a breakthrough in talks with Atalanta and he could join them for 50m euros plus bonuses.

His transfer would then open the door for La Dea to make their move for Demiral who has struggled for relevance at Juventus.

Juve will make some good money when Romero is sold and would also earn a loan fee from transferring Demiral.

La Dea will also have the option of making the Turkish defender’s move permanent for a fee.

Demiral has been the fourth choice at Juve in the last year and he has been looking for a move. He will probably get more playing chances at Atalanta when this transfer is complete.