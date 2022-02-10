“Today it no longer exists” Ceferin discusses his relationship with Agnelli

UEFA president, Aleksander Čeferin has reiterated that his relationship with Andrea Agnelli has ceased to exist.

The football administrators were very close friends and the Slovenian often discusses with the Juve supremo before making important decisions.

However, that all changed when Agnelli stabbed him in the back by spearheading the European Super League alongside the presidents of some clubs in Italy, England, and Spain.

It was an audacious attempt to undermine the authority of UEFA and create a competing product.

Football fans around the world were behind UEFA and even the government of some countries sided with the European governing body.

Juve’s president, that of Real Madrid and Barcelona, remain committed to making the idea work.

It seems they have lost too much to turn back on it now, and they will keep pushing to make it a success.

Speaking about the failed attempt recently, Ceferin says, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“When you have people on your executive committee, including the president Andrea Agnelli, who negotiate and try to find solutions, it is very difficult to imagine this scenario. It was a stressful 48 hours. Because of my relationship with Agnelli, even more intense; today it no longer exists.”

Juve FC Says

Football truly needs a change, but the protagonists of the ESL went about it the wrong way.

They could have gotten the support of fans around the world if their idea wasn’t as selfish as it was.

Now we need to move on from it and get back in top form to conquer the continent.

Sadly, the failure means Agnelli has lost some of the respect he had around the game before the European Super League idea.