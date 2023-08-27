Juventus drew their first home game of the season as Bologna nearly ran out winners in front of a buoyant Black and White support this evening.

The Bianconeri had been in superb form in their match against Udinese on the opening day of the season and fans were hopeful they would get a win in this match.

However, Bologna had other ideas and proved too tough for Juve to break down as the Bianconeri worked hard and got only a point and a goal.

Juve was outstanding in pre-season, filling their fans with confidence ahead of this game, but they were poor as Bologna were brave and nearly got a reward from it.

After the game, journalist Carlo Garganese tweeted:

“Last week, fans hoped they saw a new Juventus.

“Today was Allegri’s Juve of 2021-23. 1st half awful, 2nd half better but not good enough.

“Bologna are good, Motta potentially a top coach. But look what Milan did to them.

“Biggest issue remains. Juve don’t create enough. 0.82xG today”

Juve FC Says

Not beating Bologna is the last thing we expected from the team after that first game of the season and it is shocking that we nearly lost.

But there are some positives to take away from this game and hopefully, we will do better in the next match.